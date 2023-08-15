trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649424
INDIAN CRICKETERS INDEPENDENCE DAY WISHES

From Virat Kohli To Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricketers Extend Heartfelt Independence Day Wishes

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to social media to emphasize the significance of the day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian cricketers joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, by taking to social media to express their heartfelt wishes and sentiments. From star batters to former captains, these cricketing icons shared messages of unity, diversity, and patriotism, reflecting the spirit of the occasion. Former captain Virat Kohli led the way with a profound message, stating, "A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none." His words encapsulated the unique identity and pride of India. Kohli's presence resonated with his immense fan base, as he wished everyone a joyous Independence Day.

Suryakumar Yadav's Hopeful Vision

India's rising star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, shared an optimistic vision, tweeting, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to contribute to its glory!" Yadav's words symbolized hope for a brighter future and a call for collective efforts towards national progress.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's Inspiring Call

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to social media to emphasize the significance of the day. He highlighted India's freedom, diversity, and progress, urging citizens to contribute to the nation's growth. His message resonated with the essence of Independence Day celebrations.

Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Reflection

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir shared a poignant thought on Twitter, stating, "Don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else!" His tweet echoed the sentiment of gratitude towards the nation's freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

Yuvraj Singh's Tribute to Sacrifices

Yuvraj Singh, a prominent former batter, posted a video paying homage to those who fought for India's Independence. His message, "May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence," echoed the nation's collective respect for its history.

Ravindra Jadeja's Patriotic Cry

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's simple yet impactful tweet, "Jai ho #IndependenceDay," echoed the triumphant spirit of the day. His words captured the essence of celebrating India's freedom and achievements.

Harbhajan Singh's Call for Unity

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh emphasized unity, peace, and progress in his tweet, stating, "Our every step should ensure that we are contributing to the Nation." His words resonated with the country's aspiration for continued growth and harmony.

Suresh Raina's Message of Unity

Former batter Suresh Raina emphasized the importance of unity in diversity and honoring freedom fighters. He tweeted, "May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!" Raina's message underscored the significance of India's cultural amalgamation.

PR Sreejesh's Melodious Tribute

Olympic medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh likened the nation's passion for independence to a symphony of love and patriotism. His tweet encapsulated the collective fervor and spirit that defines Independence Day celebrations.

