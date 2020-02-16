Full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders matches for IPL 2020

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to begin their quest of clinching the third trophy at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

Revealing their full schedule of IPL 2020 league matches on the official Twitter handle, the Kolkata-based franchise wrote that their first home encounter will take place against Delhi Capitals on April 3.

"THE WAIT IS OVER. We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31! First encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on April 3! #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL," KKR wrote.

Like all other teams, KKR are scheduled to play seven games at home and seven league matches away, with their final league game taking place against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 15.

In a big change in schedule, there will be no doubleheaders on Saturdays and only six doubleheaders are scheduled to take place this season which will be held only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate these extra matches, the league stage has now been extended to six weeks from five weeks. Meanwhile, the fixture for the knockouts will be announced later.

The KKR spent a total of 27.15 crore on nine new players they bought at this year's IPL Player Auction.

The full squad of KKR is as follows:

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik