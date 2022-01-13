हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

'Gareebo ka Allu Arjun': Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja recreating actor’s look from Pushpa movie

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has recreated actor Allu Arjun's look from the movie Pushpa: The Rise

File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday (January 12) recreated Allu Arjun's famous look from the movie ‘Pushpa’ and it drew mixed reaction from fans.

Jadeja, who has been out of cricketing action since the injury he had picked up in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand two months ago, took to Twitter to post a pic of himself recreating the look of famous South actor Allu Arjun from the movie.

Jadeja captioned the pic: ‘Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu’.

The southpaw, who can be seen smoking a ‘beedi’ (a tobacco product) in the image, also posted a disclaimer: “Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only.”

Here’s the pic:

Needless to say, Jadeja’s pic went viral on the internet in no time, getting all sort of response from fans. While some netizens called him ‘gareebo ko Allu Arjun’, some were in awe of Jadeja’s raw look and termed him better than the actor in terms of appearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun himself reacted to Jadeja’s pic and wrote famous phrase from the movie - 'Thaggede Le', with fire emojis.

Interestingly, some time ago, Jadeja also dubbed a dialogue from the movie.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the 33-year-old cricketer was seen enacting the iconic dialogue, ‘Thaggede Le.’

Meanwhile, Jadeja was recently retained by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for a whopping price of 16 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Tags:
Team IndiaRavindra JadejaAllu ArjunPushpa
