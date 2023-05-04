Watch: Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Fans Chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' During LSG's IPL 2023 Match Against CSK

On May 3, 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced off against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Unfortunately, due to consistent rain, the game ended without a result, and both teams had to settle for one point each. This match marked LSG's second consecutive home game, with their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 being a low-scoring thriller that saw Bangalore emerge victorious by 18 runs. However, the post-match drama between LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB star batter Virat Kohli overshadowed the result of the match. The two Indian cricket legends engaged in a verbal battle on the field, with photos and videos of the incident quickly spreading across social media platforms. Opinions on who was at fault for the altercation varied among fans.

The impact of the on-field spat was evident during LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings, with a section of fans chanting Kohli's name loudly when Gambhir was within earshot. A video of Gambhir's reaction to the fans' chants went viral on social media, with the former KKR skipper pausing for a moment to acknowledge the fans before continuing up the stairs.

This was not the first time that Gambhir and Kohli had clashed on the field, with a similar incident occurring during the IPL 2013 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Videos of their previous altercation continue to circulate on social media platforms. LSG's IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings ended in a draw due to consistent rain. However, the post-match fight between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during LSG's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore attracted more attention from fans and the media alike. The incident appeared to have an impact on the fans present during LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings, with some chanting Kohli's name when Gambhir was in the vicinity.