Getting back into the groove: Cheteshwar Pujara posts video of net session

Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the nets early with the Australia tour later this year in mind, and the Test specialist batsman on Saturday posted a video of him batting at the nets on social media.

"Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears," Pujara said in a tweet with a video where he is seen driving, pulling and defending the ball with vigour.

Pujara recently shared a photograph of the Indian Test side celebrating their series win in Australia last year and said that he can't wait to get back among the players in the dressing room.

Pujara last played for India in their second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch in March.

The 2018/19 series was the first time any Asian side managed to beat Australia Down Under in a Test series. Pujara was India's best batsman, finishing as the highest scorer in the series with 521 runs at an average of 74.42. India then went on to win the subsequent ODI series as well to end the tour on a high.

With a shadow of doubt hanging over the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia later in the year, India's next series seems to be a Test series in Australia itself.

Cricket Australia earlier confirmed the schedule for the four-match Test series which is set to begin on December 3. The matches will be played at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

This was also incidentally the last match that India played at all with their first ODI match against South Africa at home washed out and the rest of the series being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.


