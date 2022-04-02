GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT vs DC IPL Match No. 10 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST April 2

They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 in Pune on Saturday.

Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine.

The trio's return will bolster the Delhi outfit against an opponent that gave enough indications of its ability to not just compete with the best but also pull off the result it desires. In their five-wicket defeat, K L Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants came to know what the Titans are capable of.

With a strong top-order batting, besides a well-balanced bowling unit, the Capitals have all the tools required to embark on a winning run early on in the competition, so they certainly start as favourites against Titans.

Besides, the fact that DC managed to overcome the Mumbai challenge without a few key players, including flamboyant Australian all-rounder David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and South African duo of Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, only adds to their confidence and makes the win more praiseworthy.

While DC are going to strengthen their playing XI by making useful additions, the Titans on the other hand may not like to tinker with the combination that gave them their maiden win in their very first appearance.

Australian recruit Matthew Wade, who was tasked with opening the batting alongside Shubman Gill, is eyeing a big one after failing to convert his 30 in the previous game into a more substantial contribution.

Match details:

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match no. 10

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Date and time: April 2 at 7:30 pm IST.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

GT vs DC Dream 11 Prediction

Captain – Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain – Mohammad Shami

Keepers – Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert

Batters – Prithvi Shaw, David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

GT vs DC Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed