GT Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings in Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will be packed to the last seat as the home team plays another game at the venue. This time Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings at Motera and expect fireworks at the stadium as both teams have some of the most explosive batters in the game. GT are looking more confident than PBKS after winning two out of three games. But count out PBKS at your own peril. This team has one of the best batting outfits and on their day can beat any team out of the contest. It will be a battle of a young leader and a veteran India batter in form of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Let's see who comes out on top.

If you are making a fantasy team for this game, ensure that you know all the information related to the injuries list, availability of players, their form and the ground knowledge.

The pitch is expected to be full of runs but dew can be a crucial factor while defending a target. GT have won 2 out of 3 games they have played against Punjab. Titans have no injury concerns in their camp while Punjab's Liam Livingstone could miss out because of a hamstring injury. There are no other injury concerns in PBKS camp apart from Livingstone. Shubman enjoys batting against PBKS as he has hit five fifties in ten innings against them. Umesh Yadav also has a brilliant record against Titans, winning six player of the match awards.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team

WICKETKEEPER:Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha

BATTERS: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sai Sudharsan,

ALL-ROUNDERS: Sam Curran (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai

BOWLERS: Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS: Probable Playing 11s

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Ravikrishnan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

GT vs PBKS: Squads

GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw