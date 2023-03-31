Hardik Pandya’s youthful leadership template will meet its match in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with eternal title contenders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31). However, there could be a dampener as Dhoni didn’t bat at the nets on Thursday owing to a knee injury he had sustained during a training session in Chennai, raising doubts over his participation in the tournament opener.

Team CEO Kasi Vishwanathan though said: “As far as I am concerned, Dhoni will play 100 percent.”

But Pandya would love to match his wits with the original 'Captain Cool' and hope that he plays. 2022 was Pandya’s first year as an IPL captain and despite his flamboyance on and off the field, he did invoke a certain sense of calm in Titans' campaign that had the an identical start to finish tempo, unmatched by any other team.

With Shubman Gill in the form of his life, Rashid Khan not losing one bit of his consistency and Pandya himself having his worth weight in gold, Gujarat are once again the team to beat. David Miller’s absence from the opener due to national duty will reduce some middle-order muscle but Rahul Tewatia, who has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, could compensate for the temporary miss.

Kane williamson might not be most sought after in this format but in low-scoring games on difficult surfaces, he could still be the man to watch out for. Pandya has never shied away from admitting that he has learnt the ropes of leadership from Dhoni, who has always been his 'Mentor'.

But at 42, playing from IPL to IPL, Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well. There have been blips here and there, like last time when they failed to qualify for the play-offs but even with shut eyes, one can vouch that there was no fault in planning but the execution wasn't on expected lines.

#ThrowbackThursday: This __ moment.



What's going to happen when @hardikpandya7 faces his mentor @msdhoni in just 24 hours' time at the #IPL2023 curtain-raiser?



Tune-in to #IPLonStar on Mar 31 | Pre-show at 5 PM & Toss at 7 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/HiouEmRfvV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 30, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1:

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 will start on March 31, Friday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 will be hosted in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 begin?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match no. 1 Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: A Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (C), Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh