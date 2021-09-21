Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Here are best T20 knocks from the Universe Boss

West Indies opener Chris Gayle turns 42 on Tuesday (September 21), on a day on which he’ll take field for his 447th T20 match as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Dubai. Gayle or the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ has notched up 14,261 runs in T20 matches all around the globe.

Thanks For The Blessed Wishes @triplecenturyrecords pic.twitter.com/JfqD56v6Fu — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 21, 2021

In IPL alone, Gayle has 4,950 runs in 140 matches with six hundreds and 31 fifties and an incredible strike-rate of 149.45. Here are some of the best T20 knock from Gayle’s massive willow over the years…

175 not out (66) vs Pune Warriors in 2013 IPL

In IPL 2013, Gayle hammered a sensational unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors India while turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ‘Universe Boss’ single-handedly pulverised the Pune bowling attack and made the highest individual score in the history of IPL.

151 not out (62) vs Kent in 2015

Kent posted a tough target for Somerset by piling up 227/7. Gayle made the target a cake walk, hammering 151 off 62 balls comprising 10 boundaries and 15 sixes.

146 (69) vs Dhaka Dynamites in 2017

Gayle helped Rangpur Riders lift their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) trophy with an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls, leading them to a 57-run win in the final against Dhaka Dynamites. Gayle broke his own record, smashing most sixes in an individual knock with 18 sixes, surpassing his previous record of 17 sixes against Pune Warriors India.

117 (57) vs South Africa in 2007 T20 World Cup

In the first match of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup against South Africa, Gayle scored scored his maiden T20 century – 117 in 57 deliveries comprising 7 boundaries and 10 maximums helping West Indies to reach 205/6. However, Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp helped hosts Proteas chase down 206 runs in 17.4 overs.

90 (41) vs South Africa in 2015

The Wanderers witnessed one of the most thrilling T20I matches between South Africa and West Indies. The Caribbean side made history by pulling off the highest run chase in the shortest format. This was made possible by Gayle scoring 90 off 41 balls.

The Proteas made 231/7 with Faf du Plessis scoring his maiden T20 ton but eventually, Gayle storm started and made the target easy for West Indies.