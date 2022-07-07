Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli leads tributes on ex-skipper's 41st b'day

MS Dhoni turned 41 years of age on Thursday (July 7) and the legendary cricketing icon got wishes from all over the globe including some of the biggest names in cricket. Mahendra Singh Dhoni being the most-successful captain in the history Indian cricket has left many impressions in other players career and his former teammates poured the Ranchi-born with birthday wishes on this special occasion.

On MSD's 41st birthday, India's veteran batter Virat Kohli wished his former teammate and skipper tweeting, "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip."

Virender Sehwag also wished the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper posting two picture with MS and tweeting, "Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha."

"Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead," tweeted Suresh Raina, who was always a regular in Dhoni's playing XI.

MS Dhoni still remains one of the most successful captains of the Men in Blue. Under his leadership, India lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. This huge feat sets him apart from the debate of who's the best captain of all-time and he is the only skipper to lead a team to win all of the three ICC titles in limited-overs cricketers. Dhoni played 90 Tests, 98 T20Is and 348 ODIs for India. He scored over 10,000 ODI runs and nearly 5,000 runs in Test cricket.