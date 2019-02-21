Hardik Pandya ruled out of T20Is, ODIs against Australia

In a major setback to India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two T20Is as well as five-match ODI series against Australia due to lower back stiffness.

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the medical team has suggested rest to Pandya and, therefore, he would remain at the National Cricket Academy to undergo strength and conditioning work on his lower back next week.

As a result, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been called in the 15-member Indian ODI squad as a replacement for Pandya.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided not to name any replacement of Pandya in the T20I squad.

NEWS: Hardik Pandya ruled out of Paytm Australia’s tour of India due to lower back stiffness. @imjadeja has been named replacement for Hardik Pandya for the 5 ODIs #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/l8DUOuDlU3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2019

The Men in Blue, who became the first Indian team ever to clinch bilateral Test series and ODI series win in Australia in January, will aim to replicate a similar kind of performance when they host the Aaron Finch-led side from February 24 in Visakhapatnam.

Following the two-match T20I series, the two sides will head into three-match ODI series, beginning March 2 in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that the matches against Australia are India's final white-ball games before the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14.

The updated squads are as follows:

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami , Bhuvneshwar Kumar (only for 3rd, 4th and 5th ODIs), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul (1st and 2nd ODI), KL Rahul.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.