Haris Sohail: Man of the Match in Pakistan vs South Africa ICC World Cup clash

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail helped Pakistan stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a match-winning knock against South Africa on Sunday. Sohail was named as the man of the match for a knock of 89 runs off 59 deliveries in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and three sixes.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman stitched a partnership of 81 runs in 14.5 overs before the latter departed for 44. Imam-ul-Haq stitched a brief partnership of 17 runs with Babar Azam before being dismissed himself.

Mohammad Hafeez, the next man in failed to register much of an impact departing for just 20 runs off 33 deliveries.

Haris Sohail made his presence felt at this stage, stitching a partnership of 81 runs with Babar Azam. Azam was dismissed for 69 runs in the 42nd over, but Sohail continued to attack the South African bowling attack.

The batsman registered the second fastest 50-run partnership in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 alongside Imad Wasim, with the duo stitching a partnership of 71 runs. Sohail also holds the unique distinction of scoring the highest number of sixes in an innings while batting at number five in World Cups for Pakistan.

Pakistan posted a total of 308 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Pacer Lungi Ngidi was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets for South Africa while veteran Imran Tahir accounted for two wickets.

In reply, South Africa failed to get the job done in a must-win clash posting a total of 259 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Skipper Faf du Plessis was the highest run-scorer with 63 runs off 79 deliveries in an innings comprising of five boundaries, as Pakistan clinched victory by a margin of 49 runs.

Spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Wahab Riaz were the highest wicket-takers for Pakistan with 3 wickets apiece. Pacer Mohammad Amir further chipped in with two wickets.