Harmanpreet Kaur stars as India eves defeat England in tri-series opener

Canberra: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur combined with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues to take her team to a conformatble win over England in the women's triangular series opener in Canberra on Friday. Harmanpreet played a steller rle with the bat just like her opposite number Heather Knight.

Knight's valiant knock was overshadowed as the Indians registered a five-wicket victory over England in the women's triangular series opener in Canberra on Friday. Harmanpreet stayed till the end and remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls (5x4, 1x6) to take India over the line with three balls to spare chasing a modest 148.

India finished on 150/5 in 19.3 overs and besides Harmanpreet, 16-year old opener Shafali hit 30 while Jemimah scored 26.

India lost wickets at regular intervals but never lost sight of the target largely due to Harmanpreet who held one end up and dug deep into her wealth of experience to take the side home. It was a tight affair as 17 were needed off 12 balls as England dropped a catch and gave away wides in the penultimate over to hand India the advantage. Harmanpreet smashed a six off Katherine Brunt to win the game for India.

Earlier, put in to bat, England rode on Knight's brilliant 44-ball 67 and a 27-ball 37 from Tammy Beaumont to post 147/7. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Shikha Pandey (2/33) and Deepti Sharma (2/30) grabbed two wickets apiece, while Radha Yadav accounted for one at the Manuka Oval here.

The other team in the tri-series is Australia as teams look to put the finishing touches to their T20 World Cup preparations.

Brief Scores: England Women: 147/7 (Heather Knight 67; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/19); India Women: 150/5 (Harmanpreet Kaur 42*; Katherine Brunt 2/33)