Have played nearly 500 games for India, can speak to Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer, Sourav Ganguly hits back at critics

Former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday (September 29) slammed critics for leveling allegations of Conflict of Interest against him.

Before Delhi Capitals’ started their Indian Premier League 2020 season, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer said in an interview to Star Sports that head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly (who was DC's mentor in 2019) played an important role in helping him become a better player and captain.

But Ganguly's detractors claimed that the former skipper as BCCI president helped a franchise captain where he was a mentor, which is a case of Conflict of Interest.

While Iyer posted a tweet stressing that he was referring to 2019 season, Ganguly hit back at the critics strongly.

“I had helped him (Iyer) last year. I may be the Board president, but don’t forget that I’ve played 500 matches (424 matches) for India, so I can speak to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli. If they want help, I can,” Ganguly said during a promotional event.

“As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment …… was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain,” Iyer tweeted.

As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain. — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 21, 2020

The Delhi Capitals have started their IPL 2020 season on a high winning both their matches so far.