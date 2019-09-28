Heavy rain forces postponement of 2nd Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI

The second One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been moved back a day from Sunday to Monday following incessent rain in Karachi.

The move came after the opening ODI of the three-match series between the two sides was abandoned without a ball bowled in what would have been the first international match at Karachi's National Stadium since 2009.

In order to ensure that there is no further abandonment in the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket have mutually agreed to allow the groundstaff to prepare the outfield for next week’s play. This week’s heavy rains has left the outfield soggy, with the groundsmen needing, at least, two days to make the ground fit for play.

“This week’s unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakista," the PCB press release quoted the board's Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan as saying.

The PCB has been continuously stepping up its efforts for restoring international cricket in the country since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka`s team bus in Lahore which left six security personnel and two civilians dead. The country has successfully hosted Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, an ICC World XI in 2017 and West Indies in 2018 and Sri Lanka for a one-off T20 in 2017.