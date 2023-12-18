Highlights | IPL 2024 Auction: Check Full Squad Of Every Team
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction: Check full squads of Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
IPL 2024 Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19. A total of 333 players registered for the mini-auction with only 77 slots to be filled. Three teams which include Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Delhi Capitals (DC) had 11 players released from their squad of last season. The auction will be televised on Star Sports Network and the livestreaming can be watched on Jio Cinema.
Stars like Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and more will be in the limelight as teams will be keen on taking them in their lineups. A total of 30 overseas slots are vacant in all the teams included. The biggest news so far is the trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) with the switch of Hardik Pandya.
Follow LIVE Updates from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Full Squad Of All Teams
GT: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.
KKR: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.
SRH: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
DC: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
MI: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.
CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: That's it!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman goes to KKR for Rs. 2.00 crore. Arshad Khan goes to LSG for Rs. 20 Lakh.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Nabi joins MI
Mohammad Nabi joins Mumbai Indians for a base price Rs 1.5 crore. Shai Hope is next on the list up for grabs.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Rossouw goes to PBKS
Punjab Kings buy Rilee Rossouw for Rs 8 crore and RCB have bought Lockie Ferguson for a base price of Rs 2 crore.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: KKR buy Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey has a team in the IPL 2024 season and it is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which buy him for Rs 50 lakhs (base price).
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Next Round Begins
The auctioneer has now asked the teams to submit names of the players to want to bid for. Some players will be back in the next round.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Starc's message on joining KKR
Mitchell Starc: Nothing I could have dreamt of. Obviously, a few teams were looking to bolster their pace attacks and there are a plethora of brilliant skill sets and names on their auction list, with Pat (Cummins) being one of them, and going to Dan’s (Daniel Vettori) team in Hyderabad. I wasn't sure where I would end up, but I am thrilled to be a part of KKR. It’s a team that Pat was at, so hopefully, I can fill his boots there and be very successful.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: PBKS buy three players
Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann and Vishwanath Pratap Singh sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 20 lakhs each.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: DC buy Sumit Kumar
Delhi Capitals buy Sumit Kumar for Rs 1 crore, and his base price started for Rs 20 lakhs. Kamlesh Nagarkoti goes unsold.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Nuwan Thasara goes to MI
Mumbai Indians acquire Thasara for Rs 4.8 crore. Sandeep Warrier is next on the list. Many fans have questioned RCB for their pla today.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: DC buy Richardson
Jhye Richardson goes to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 Crore. RCB were keen on signing him but DC win the war in the end.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Mustafizur Rahim goes to CSK
Chennai Super Kings purchase Rahim for Rs 2 crore. That is a good buy for Dhoni's side and now they have only 1.25 crore left in the purse.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Spencer Johnson goes to GT
Spencer Johnson goes to GT for Rs 10 crore after intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. The all-rounder was surely in demand big time.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Willey joins LSG
David Willey joins Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore. Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Dushmantha Chameera remain unsold.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Rutherford to KKR
Sherfane Rutherford goes to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore. Ashton Agar goes to LSG for Rs 1 crore. Tom Curran goes to RCB for 1.5 crore. Finn Allen, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen remain unsold.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Purse remaining
RCB - 6.75 crore
KKR - 6.55 crore
PBKS - 13.15 crore
CSK- 3.20 crore
DC - 16.85 crore
RR - 0.90 crore
MI - 7.95 crore
SRH - 3.40 crore
LSG - 4.15 crore
GT - 21.45crore
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Next set
Finn Allen
Alick Athanaze
Mark Chapman
Samuel Hain
Reeza Hendricks
Brandon King
Colin Munro
Sherfane Rutherford
Ashton Turner
Rassie Van Der Dussen
James Vince
Ibrahim Zadran
Najibullah Zadran
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Details about Sameer Rizvi
Know all the details about Sameer Rizvi, batter who was bought for Rs 8.4 Crore by MS Dhoni's CSK.
Know All About Explosive Batter Sameer Rizvi Signed By CSK For Rs 8.4 Crore, Hits Massive Sixes - WATCH
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: MI take Gopal
Shreyas Gopal is bought by Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs and Murgan Ashwin remains unsold.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: GT buys Siddharth
LSG have bought M. Siddharth for a price tag of Rs 2.4 Crore. Manav Suthar signs for Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakhs. Murgan Ashwin goes unsold.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates
Karthik Tyagi joins GT for Rs 60 lakhs, Akash Singh goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh and Susahnt Misra goes to Rs 2.2 crore to GT.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Dayal bought by RCB
Yash Dayal bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore. He is the bowler who got smashed for five sixes by Rinku Singh.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Pant's replacement?
Delhi Capitals have bought Kumar Kushagra for a massive price tag of Rs 7.2 Crore. RR buy Tom Kohler-Cadmore for Rs 40 lakhs and Ricky Bhui bought by DC for RS 20 Lakhs.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: GT buy Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan was bought by the Gujarat Titans as they beat the Punjab Kings to acquire the batter. They pay Rs 7.4 crore to beat the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: PBKS desperate for Shahrukh
The bidding price has went up to Rs 6.6 crore as Gujarat Titans keen on testing how desperate Punjab Kings are to keep their player who they released earlier.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Shahrukh Up For Grabs
Punjab Kings go behind Shahrukh Khan who's base price begins at Rs 40 Lakhs. Gujarat Titans enter the race now. The bidding crosses the 1 crore tag now.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Rizvi bought by
Sameer Rizvi bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore. The battle was on between CSK and GT for the all-rounder whose base price started at Rs 20 lakh.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Action resumes
The auction resumes in Dubai and Rajasthan Royals acquire Shubham Dubey for Rs 5.8 crore. His base price started at Rs 20 lakhs. Gujarat Titans are left with the biggest purse now after Mitchell Starc was bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 Crore.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Battle for Dubey
Shubham Dubey's price started at Rs 20 lakhs and it is now over 3 crore in a war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins sends message to SRH fans
"Pumped to be joining Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL. I have heard a lot about the Orange Army. I have played quite a few times in Hyderabad and loved it. I cannot wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie head over to that place. We are going to have lots of fun this season and hopefully a lot of success," said Cummins, while speaking to the fans of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Watch the clip below.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Pant sitting on DC desk
Good to see Rishabh Pant sitting on the Delhi Capitals table for the auction. He is the captain and hopefully, he will take part in the 2024 IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: PBKS bowling attack completed
Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel will be the main bowlers for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2024 auction. They have a quality bowling lineup with Sam Curran also part of the side.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Gambhir smiles
Gautam Gambhir was very happy after purchasing Starc for a massive price tag of Rs 24.75 Crore. Checkout the pic below.
The historic moment when KKR sealed Mitchell Starc at 24.75cr.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Shahrukh Khan coming up soon
Former PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan will be coming up for grabs and it will be interesting see which team will buy him and for what price. He is a handy batter with plenty of experience.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: List of Players in Set 6
Priyansh Arya – India – 20
Saurav Chuahan – India – 20
Shubham Dubey – India – 20
Rohan Kunnummal – India – 20
Angkrish Raghuvanshi – India – 20
Sameer Rizvi – India – 20
Manan Vohra – India – 20.
IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Set 5 Unsold Players List
Akeal Hosein - UNSOLD
Mujeeb Rahman - UNSOLD
Adil Rashid - UNSOLD
Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil - UNSOLD
Tabraiz Shamsi - UNSOLD
Ish Sodhi - UNSOLD
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction Updates: List of players in set 6
Akeal Hosein - West Indies - 50
Mujeeb Rahman – Afghanistan – 200
Adil Rashid – England – 200
Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil – Afghanistan – 50
Tabraiz Shamsi – South Africa – 50
Ish Sodhi – New Zealand – 75.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: MI buy Madushanka
Mumbai Indians purchase Dilshan Madushanka for Rs 4.6 crore. Lucknow Super Giants were interested in the bowler but MI were keen on getting his services in this contest. With that the fast bowler set is finished.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Unadkat goes to SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals had a battle for Jaydev Unadkat and in the end he joins for Rs 1.6 Crore. Next up is Dilshan Madushanka and MI waste no time to get themselves involed.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Starc sold to KKR
Mitchell Starc goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record price of Rs 24.75 Crore. Next up is Josh Hazlewood in the list. He is the most expensive player in IPL history now.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat keen on getting Starc
The price has gone upto to Rs 24 Crore for Mitchell Starc. The bidding war is on between KKR and GT for the Aussie pacer.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Intense battle for Starc
KKR, MI and GT are in an intense bidding war for the Australia pacer. The price has gone up to Rs 18 crore now.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Mavi goes for Rs 6.8 crore
Shivam Mavi goes to LSG for Rs 6.8 crore after an intense battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mitchell Starc is next in the list now.
LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Auction: Joseph to RCB
RCB have made their first buy in the auction. Alzarri Joseph bought for Rs 11.5 crore. Umesh Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans Rs 5.8 Crore. That was an intense battle between DC and GT for the Indian pacer.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: War for Joseph
Lockie Ferguson goes unsold and Chetan Sakariya has been bought by KKR for a base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Alzarri Joseph is wanted by LSG, RCB and CSK, let's see where he goes.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Josh Inglis unsold
World Cup winner Josh Inglis has been unsold. His base price was Rs 2 crore. Kusal Mendis, with base base price of Rs 50 lakh, is also unsold.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Salt unsold
Phil Salt has been unsold. Tristan Stubbs comes in with opening bid of Rs 50 lakh from Delhi Capitals. He gets sold to DC at the same amount.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: The third set begins
Set 3 begins which is of the wicketkeeper. KS Bharat, Tristan Stubbs, Josh Inglis some of the keepers in it.
Phil Salt is the first player in the group. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Thakur wears CSK jersey
Shardul Thakur just wore the CSK jersey over KKR one. The video is going viral.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Purchases so far (Price in Rs)
Set 1
Rovman Powell - 7.40 Cr to RR
Rilee Rossouw - UNSOLD
Harry Brook - 4.00 Cr to DC
Travis Head - 6.80 Cr to SRH
Karun Nair - UNSOLD
Steve Smith - UNSOLD
Manish Pandey - UNSOLD
Set 2
Wanindu Hasarnaga - 1.50 Cr to SRH
Rachin Ravindra - 1.80 Cr to CSK
Shardul Thakur - 4.00 to CSK
Azmatullah Omarzai - 50 Lakh to GT
Pat Cummins - 20.50 Cr to SRH
Gerald Coetzee - 5.00 Cr to MI
Harshal Patel - 11.75 Cr to PBKS
Daryl Mitchell - 14.00 Cr to MI
Chris Woakes - 4.20 Cr to PBKS
IPL 2024 LIVE: Set 3 coming up
Set 3: (Prices in Rs Lakh)
K.S. Bharat – India – 50
Josh Inglis – Australia – 200
Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka – 50
Philip Salt – England – 150
Tristan Stubbs – South Africa – 50
IPL 2024 Auction: Chris Woakes to play for Punjab
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 Crore.
That's the end of Set 2. Set 3 coming up soon.
IPL 2024 LIVE Auction: Daryl Mitchell sold
Big, big win for CSK. MS Dhoni's team gets Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore. Wooohooo. Yellow Jersey fans must be elated. This is big. Mitchell is the second most expensive player in the auction this year.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: CSK want to buy Mitchell
CSK enter the bidding war over Daryl Mitchell as DC give up after the bid crosses 12 crore mark. PBKS still at it. CSK are trying to raise the bid.
LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Auction: Daryl Mitchell keeps everyone on their feet
Intense bidding war between DC and PBKS. The amount of touching Rs 10 crore now. He had started off at Rs 1 crore base price. Ponting wants him but so does Sanjay Bangar and Trevor Bayliss. He is at Rs 9.2 crore with DC.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Harshal Patel sold
India's pace bowling all-rounder has been sold to Punjab Kings for a big amount of Rs 11.75 crore. He is the second most expensive player in this auction so far.
Next up is New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and bidding war has begun on him between DC and PBKS.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Harshal Patel is in
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are fighting over bowling all-rounder. He is touching the Rs 10 crore amount now. It is getting exciting for the right-arm medium pacer. Nehra and Sanjay Bangar in an intense bidding war.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Gerald Coetzee sold
Big win for Mumbai Indians as they grab the big pacer from South Africa Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 crore.
Know more about Gerald Coetzee here
IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins sold for a staggering amount
SRH CEO Kaviya Maran is smiling at Pat Cummins has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 crore and 50 lakh. He just wrote history, becoming the most expensive buy in the league.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Cummins set to break record
Cummins has just becomes the costliest buy ever at IPL auction. He has gone past rs 18.5 crore mark set by Sam Curran. RCB and SRH are still at it. He is at Rs 20 crore.
IPL 2024 Auction: Bidding war on Pat Cummins
Australia's World Cup-winning captain is here with an open bid of Rs 2 crore and currently RCB and CSK are at loggerheads over him. Cummins crosses Rs 7 crore mark. Let's see who gets him.
LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Auction: Shardul Thakur sold
That's it. Shardul Thakur to play in Yellow in IPL 2024 Auction. He has been sold to CSK for Rs 4 crore.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Shardul Thakur is in
Thakur with base price of Rs 2 crore enters the auction and CSK, SRH bid for him. At Rs 3.2 crore, CSK have him and SRH raise the bid. War goes on.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rachin Ravindra goes to CSK
Rachin Ravindra will make his IPL debut under MS Dhoni. He has been sold to CSK for Rs 1.8 crore. What a moment from the Bengaluru boy.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rachin Ravindra is here
Dhoni wants Rachin Ravindra. They have opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh. They are the first to raise the bid. DC join in. Stiff war continues between CSK and DC. CSK has him right now at Rs 1 crore. PBKS join in.
IPL 2024 LIVE: Wanindu Hasaranga up for sale
First player from capped all-rounder set is Sri Lankan all-rounder is Wanindu Hasaranga and SRH have opened the bid for him at Rs 1.5 crore.
It's done. Hasaranga has been picked by SRH.
LIVE Updates IPL 2024: RCB will be in action in 2nd set
RCB were quiet in the first set because they were not targetting those players. They will be interested in Set 2 of capped all-rounders that has Rachin Ravindra and Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Set 1 ends.
That's the end of Set 1. Set 2 of capped all-rounders to start soon.
Set 2:
Gerald Coetzee – South Africa – 200
Pat Cummins – Australia – 200
Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka – 150
Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 100
Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan – 50
Harshal Patel – India – 200
Rachin Ravindra – New Zealand – 50
Shardul Thakur – India – 200
Chris Woakes – England – 200
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Smith unsold
Steve Smith - UNSOLD, his base price was Rs 2 crore.
Karun Nair - UNSOLD, his base price was Rs 50 lakh.
Manish Pandey, base price of Rs 50 lakh, goes unsold.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Travis Head to SRH
Deal done. Travis Head is heading to Hyderabad. SRH have got another left-handed batter after Warner in their lineup and a World Cup winner. He has been sold for Rs 6.8 crore.
IPL 2024 Aution: Travis Head opens
After Powell, Brook, Australian batter Travis Head is next and his base price is Rs 2 crore.
Wait, what? No team bids for him. Just now, SRH joins the bid. Kaviya Maran has a wry smile on her face here. CSK joins the bidding war.
Intense bidding war is on.
IPL 2024 LIVE Auction: Fight over Brook, sold to DC
Harry Brook started the auction at base price of Rs 2 crore and after a long pause, DC opened the bid after which RR joined the battle. Let's see the final price. Rilee Rossouw does not find a buyer and has been passed.
And Brook goes to DC for Rs 4 crore. What a grab this is.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Rovman Powell sold
Stiff fight between KKR and RR for West Indian batter Rovman Powell, who started at base price of Rs 1 crore and he goes to at final price of Rs 7.4 crore. Rajasthan Royals get him and they are happy.
IPL 2024 Auction: Stiff clash for Powell
KKR and RR are going all guns blazing for Rovman Powell. His base price was Rs 1 crore but he has already entered the Rs 7 crore bracket. It just goes on and on. Let's see what is the final price for which he is sold.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Mallika Sagar starts auction
Mallika Sagar starts off the auction. Rovman Powell up for grabs first up. Base price Rs 1 crore.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Event Begins
IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal gives the opening speech as the auction starts. We can see SRH, CSK, MI and other teams at the respective auction tables, focussed on the job already.
IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head Soon To Be Up
Travis Head is up for auction as the event set to start soon. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the IPL 2024 Auction.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Players in Set 2
Set 2: (prices in Rs lakh)
Gerald Coetzee – South Africa – 200
Pat Cummins – Australia – 200
Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka – 150
Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 100
Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan – 50
Harshal Patel – India – 200
Rachin Ravindra – New Zealand – 50
Shardul Thakur – India – 200
Chris Woakes – England – 200
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Event about to start
The IPL auction starts at 1 pm IST. We are just ten minutes away from the start of the proceedings. The first set of players up for auction are following.
Set 1:
Harry Brook – England
Travis Head – Australia
Karun Nair – India
Manish Pandey – India
Rovman Powell – West Indies
Rilee Rossouw – South Africa
Steve Smith – Australia
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Which TV Channel Is Showing LIVE Auction?
The IPL 2024 Auction has two different broadcasters. On TV, you can watch Star Sports Network to watch the proceedings while on digital, you can live stream the auction on Jio Cinema app and website.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: 3 International Players Withdraw Names; Two Indians Added to Roster
Right ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, England's Rehan Ahmed and Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have withdrawn their names from auction as they will be unavailable in IPL 2024.
Maharashtra batter and current India U19 cricketer Kaushal Tambe, Rajasthan all-rounder Sahil Dhiwan are two cricketers included in the list.
IPL Auction LIVE: MI Share Picture Of The Venue On Social Media
Mumbai Indians (MI) share the picture of the venue where the auction will take place.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Pant to attend auction
DC captain Rishabh Pant will be attending the auction.
Stop everything and watch this interview __
Presenting Rishabh Pant who's going to be on the #DC auction table for the first time EVER _
LIVE IPL Auction 2024: What Time Does The Auction Start?
We are not far away from IPL 2024 Auction. It starts in a couple of hours. The first player in the auction will go up in sale at 1 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the auction.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Check Remaining Purses Of All Teams
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Budget remaining: 28.95 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Budget remaining: 31.4 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Budget remaining: 38.15 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Budget remaining: 32.7 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Budget remaining: 13.15 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Budget remaining: 17.75 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Budget remaining: 29.1 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Budget remaining: 23.25 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Budget remaining: 14.5 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Budget remaining: 34 crore
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Who Is Mallika Sagar?
Mallika Sagar will become the first woman auctioneer in history of IPL today. Know more about this renowned auctioneer who started her career at a brand like Christie's.
IPL Auction: How Many Slots To Be Filled By 10 Franchises?
In IPL 2024 Auction, a total of 77 slots are to be filled. There are 333 players to choose from, who are divided into 19 sets.
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Check full list of players
A total of 333 players are up for sale in auction but only 77 slots are to be filled by ten IPL franchises.
Take a look at the full list of players and their base prices here
IPL Auction LIVE: Check Live Streaming Details Here
The IPL auctions will be start at 1 pm IST. The coverage will begin from 12 noon itself. If you are confused where to watch on TV and on digital devices, do not worry.
Read all about live streaming details of the IPL 2024 auctions here.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Franchises get briefing
The think tank machinary of the ten franchises reached the venue for the auction and were once again told about the process of the auction which is to take place today.
Auction Briefing _
The _ teams are set for tomorrow!
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: When Does The Event Start?
In case you did not know, the IPL 2024 auction starts at 1 pm IST. Earlier the start time was 2.30 pm IST but just four days ago, Jio Cinema informed the fans that the event will be starting a little early.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Madushanka In MI?
Anil Kumble: "MI will certainly need an Indian back-up. A young fast bowler, Madushanka has had a fantastic World Cup. He’s on the rise. He has all the variations at such a young age. MI would like to have their middle overs covered. It all depends on how much money the others spend in the main auction. But he will certainly be on MI’s plate."
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Anil Kumble on Pat Cummins As SRH Captain
"His white ball cricket is still on the up, it’s still not there. He’s a fantastic Test player, captain and leader. But with his white-ball game, he is not a bankable bowler for me. You need a surface that helps him in terms of how he will come about in a 20-over game, so for that price, it’ll certainly be a challenge. I agree with (Eoin) Morgan you need a leadership group, so for that reason, if SRH goes with him, that’s a good option."
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Suresh Raina on Travis Head going to CSK
"I think he has been in great form and likes to play aggressive shots, which we saw in the World Cup. But I think most importantly, he can fill in that Ambati Rayudu gap in the middle overs. So, I think Mahi can definitely go for him."
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Mike Hesson on whether there might be a recency bias for Travis Head
I think several teams always have that recency bias, where they always remember what happened in the last couple of weeks. And, obviously Travis did something that was pretty incredible. He will get a bid, but he has to bat at the top of the order. He has to be in a side where they can fit him at the top, where he can play the same way. Being able to come out and start against spin is pretty challenging and if he is a set, he can be pretty destructive.
LIVE IPL 2024 Auction: Robin Uthappa on whether Coetzee can fit into KKR
"Coetzee fits into the team otherwise as well, he can be the fourth foreigner in the first eleven. He’s done really well at the Eden Gardens in the past. Also, he is a great character who can bring a lot of ‘oomph’ to that KKR side as well."