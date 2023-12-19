Know All About Explosive Batter Sameer Rizvi Signed By CSK For Rs 8.4 Crore, Hits Massive Sixes - WATCH

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi will play under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 season. Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive price tag of Rs 8.4 Crore. His base price started at only Rs 20 lakhs and went up to Rs 8.4 Crore after Delhi Capitals pulled out at 7.6 crore and GT along with CSK fought hard for the explosive batter.

Recently, Rizvi impressed in the UP T20 League as he played some explosive knocks in the tournament smashing big maximums all over the park.

Watch the video here:

Some Uncapped to watch out for in IPL 2024 Auction



1) Sameer Rizvi - Uttar Pradesh



Men's U23 State A - 6 innings, 454 runs, 29 fours & 37 sixes



UP T20 - 9 innings, 455 runs, 188.80SR, 35 fours, 38 sixes



(Cont) #CricketTwitter #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wg66ycS9Xm Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) December 18, 2023

In the Men's Under-23 State A competition, the right-handed hitter put up some strong performances. He amassed two hundreds and two fifties, including a game-winning fifty-four out of fifty balls in the championship match, which helped Uttar Pradesh win. Additionally, Rizvi had the most sixes in the competition with 37. (More to follow)