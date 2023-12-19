trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700838
NewsCricket
IPL 2024 AUCTION

Know All About Explosive Batter Sameer Rizvi Signed By CSK For Rs 8.4 Crore, Hits Massive Sixes - WATCH

IPL 2024 Auction: Know all about uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi who bought for Rs crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Know All About Explosive Batter Sameer Rizvi Signed By CSK For Rs 8.4 Crore, Hits Massive Sixes - WATCH Sameer Rizvi bought by CSK for Rs 8.4 Crore.

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi will play under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 season. Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive price tag of Rs 8.4 Crore. His base price started at only Rs 20 lakhs and went up to Rs 8.4 Crore after Delhi Capitals pulled out at 7.6 crore and GT along with CSK fought hard for the explosive batter.

LIVE Updates | IPL 2024 Auction: Shahrukh Khan Bought For Rs 7.4 Crore By GT; CSK Buy Sameer Rizvi For Rs 8.4 Crore

Recently, Rizvi impressed in the UP T20 League as he played some explosive knocks in the tournament smashing big maximums all over the park. 

Watch the video here:

In the Men's Under-23 State A competition, the right-handed hitter put up some strong performances. He amassed two hundreds and two fifties, including a game-winning fifty-four out of fifty balls in the championship match, which helped Uttar Pradesh win. Additionally, Rizvi had the most sixes in the competition with 37. (More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach