IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Streaming: Everything You Need to Know

With a total of 333 players up for grabs, eyes are set on marquee players like Pat Cummins and Travis Head, listed with a reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction gears up to take place on December 19, marking a historic move as it ventures outside India for the first time. The bustling city of Dubai will play host to this riveting event, where 333 players are set to go under the hammer, vying for 77 available slots across the ten participating teams. Among the headline-grabbers are three Australian cricket stars—Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins—who have thrown their hats into the ring for this mini-auction. The spotlight also shines on emerging talents like Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai, who made waves during the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

IPL 2024 Auction Details

Venue: Coca Cola Arena, Dubai

For the first time, the IPL Auction will unfold at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, a testament to the league's global appeal.

Start Time: 1 PM IST

Mark your calendars for 1 PM IST, the moment when the bidding wars and strategic team maneuvers will kick off in earnest.

Live Streaming and Telecast

Television: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Jio Cinema

IPL 2024 Auction: Team Dynamics and Strategies

Purse Allocation

As the teams prepare to fortify their squads, here's a glimpse of the purse left per team:

CSK: Rs 31.4 crore
DC: Rs 28.95 crore
GT: Rs 38.15 crore
KKR: Rs 32.7 crore
LSG: Rs 13.15 crore
MI: Rs 17.75 crore
PBKS: Rs 29.1 crore
RCB: Rs 23.25 crore
RR: Rs 14.5 crore
SRH: Rs 34 crore

Released Players

Franchises have bid farewell to some familiar faces. For instance, Chennai Super Kings bid adieu to Ben Stokes and Mumbai Indians part ways with Jofra Archer.

Auction Predictions and Highlights

Players to Watch

With a total of 333 players up for grabs, eyes are set on marquee players like Pat Cummins and Travis Head, listed with a reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

Team Strategies

Each team is crafting its strategy, with Kolkata Knight Riders leading the way with 12 vacant slots.

Where to Watch

Television

The auction spectacle can be witnessed on Star Sports Network, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action.

Online Streaming

For those on the move, Jio Cinema provides a seamless streaming experience, bringing the auction excitement to your fingertips.

