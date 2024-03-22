Highlights, PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Cricket Match Scorecard: PBKS Win By 4 Wickets

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were in action for the first double-header of the IPL 2024 season on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan defeated DC by 4 wickets. PBKS finished eighth last season and will surely look to get a better season this year. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is returning to cricket action for the first time in 14 months since his horrific car accident.

The Kings struggled a bit at their home ground in Mohali during IPL 2023, managing to win just one out of six games there. On the other hand, the Capitals seem to have a historical advantage over the Kings, winning 15 out of the 32 matches they've played against each other overall. However, in the last couple of years, the Capitals have been dominant, winning five out of six matches against the Kings.