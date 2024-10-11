‘Hurt By The Results’: Shan Masood Castigates PAK’s Bowlers After Multan Loss Against England

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood blamed his bowlers after losing the Multan Test against England on Friday, October 11. The Pakistan team is 0-1 behind in the 3-match series even after making 556 runs in the first innings of the game. They failed to control England's batters on the flat pitch at Multan and went on to lose the game by an innings and 47 runs.

It is the first time in the history of a Test match that a team faced defeat in the game even after collecting 500+ runs after batting first.

"We've spoken about the third innings or fourth innings, but at the end of the day it's a team game. Everything has its advantages or repercussions as a team. When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets. 220 runs in the third innings, depending on what kind of lead you have can also be a good score. England found a way to get those 20 wickets. We also have to find a way to do that. That's the challenge a side has to go forward," Shan Masood said

"We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about squad mentality and consistency. No matter how the pitch is, we have to find a way out. England showed that. Sometimes you get conditions in your favour, sometimes you don't. It's a non-negotiable of Test cricket to perform on a consistent basis. We love playing the game. We're obviously hurt by the results, hurt as a nation. I never try and shy away from responsibility. What hurts is that we're not getting the results that Pakistan cricket deserves. We are trying to turn it around," Shan Masood concluded.

The English team made 823 runs in the first innings as Harry Brook smashed his first triple hundred. Brook powered the England innings with the help of Joe Root, who slammed a double-century in the Test match.