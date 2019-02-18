I am the greatest player in the world: Chris Gayle after announcing retirement plans

West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, who recently announced that he would bid adieu to one-day internationals after the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, has described himself as the "greatest player in the world".

When quizzed if he is satisfied with his career, the 29-year-old said that he is a great man and that he would take the tag of the "Universe Boss" to his grave.

"You're looking at a great man.I'm the greatest player in the world. Of course I'm still the Universe Boss. That will never change. I'll take that to the grave," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gayle as saying.

Looking forward to a fairy-tale swansong by winning the May 30 to July 14 showpiece event, the 39-year-old said that it is time to give opportunities to youngsters to come forward and show their talent.

"Yes, I'm looking to draw the line after the World Cup. Or should I say cut the string? Definitely, in 50-over cricket, the World Cup is the end for me. I'll let the youngsters have some fun and I can sit back in the party stand and watch them have some fun," Gayle said.

"Winning the World Cup would be a fairy-tale finish. The youngsters owe it to me to win. They have to do that for me and try and get me the trophy. I'll be looking to put my input in as well," he added.

However, it will not be an end of the international career for Gayle as he has not ruled out playing for West Indies in the ICC World T20 in Australia in late 2020, when he will be 41-year-old.

While stressing that his body is feeling good at the moment, Gayle further hoped to feature in England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) inaugural 100-ball competition in 2020.

"If I don't start it, it won't be a tournament. I guess England should invite me over. Then I'll explode the tournament and say 'thank you guys; bring in a youngster now.' I'll set the trend like I did in all tournaments around the world," the Caribbean star said.

"I'm in good condition. The body is feeling good and I'm pleased with that. I've lost a bit of weight and I don't want to get too big. I'm still working on my six pack. I'm trying to keep up with the youngsters in the field who are like cats the way they chase the ball. I still have it in me and I'm still enjoying it,"he continued.

Gayle, who made his debut in 1999 during an ODI series against Bangladesh, has appeared in a total of 284 matches in the 50-over format and scored 9,727 runs, including 29 centuries and 49 fifties. He also notched 1,607 runs in 56 T20Is and 7,215 runs in 103 Tests he played for West Indies.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean batsman is just 273 runs short of becoming the 14th man and second West Indies player to smash 10,000 ODI runs.

The part-time off-spinner, who has a total of 255 scalps to his name in the three formats, will look to reach the 10,000-run mark when he will lock horns with England in the five-match ODI series beginning February 20 in Barbados.