'I can't complain': Rishabh Pant makes a big statement on workload management

India's wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant did not have a great T20 World Cup and that was one of the reasons why Team India suffered in the initial stages of the tournament that led to their ouster. The middle order never turned up for India in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

Pant, ahead of the third T20I at Kolkata, said that after India's campaign came to an end, the team has chalked out the areas where they will look to get better.

Speaking to official broadcaster Star Sports, Pant said, "After the WC, everyone was thinking that in what areas we can improve. As a group we have been talking about that a lot. We had to improve in the middle overs. In those two matches, we have ticked few boxes that we spoke in the team meetings. It's going really well for us."

Can't complain about workload

Pant also made a big statement on his workload management, hinting that he is okay playing regularly for India. He is rested for the upcoming two Tests against New Zealand.

The 24-year-old said that rest to him has been given by team management.

He said, "As a kid I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match for the team. I can't be complaining (about the workload) but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully I can recover well and do well in South Africa."