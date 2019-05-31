ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table

West Indies, who headed into the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup as underdogs, kicked off their campaign at the mega event with a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan failed to counter West Indies' strong bowling attack and succumbed to their second-lowest total of 105 in the history of the World Cup. Opener Fakhar Zaman and first-drop Babar Azam were the highest scorers for Pakistan with 22 runs each.

Oshane Thomas was the tormentor-in-chief for the Caribbean side as he finished with the brilliant figures of four for 27 in 5.4 overs. While skipper Jason Holder bagged three wickets conceding 42 runs, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell finished with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, Chris Gayle struck a 34-ball 50 runs while Nicholas Pooran scored 19-ball 34 to help West Indies chase down the target in just 13.4 overs.

The 2019 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday when hosts England thrashed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match.

A total of ten teams namely England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are featuring in the quadrennial tournament and will battle it out for the coveted trophy over the next one and a half month.

Unlike previous editions, each of the ten teams is scheduled to play against each other once in a round-robin format this time around, with the top-four sides storming into the semi-finals.

Let us take a look at the point table after Pakistan vs West Indies clash:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802 England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.080 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.080 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.802

Here are the complete 10 squads:

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (capt), Aftab Alam, Asghar Afghan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

