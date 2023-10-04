ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains’ Day Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch India’s Rohit Sharma To Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Speak LIVE On TV And Laptop In India

The much-awaited Captains’ Day event of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. All 10 captains of the participating nations, including India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be flying down to Ahmedabad for the captain’s interaction session with the media set to take place at 230pm IST on Wednesday.

The event takes place every time before any ODI World Cup and this time it will happen a day before the opening game of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Apart from Rohit and Babar, England captain Jos Buttler, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, Australia captain Pat Cummins, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will be present for the event.

“The Captains’ Day media event at Banquet Hall of the GCA clubhouse will begin at 2:30pm sharp. Media must be seated by 2:15 pm to start the live broadcast of the event,” an ICC advisory stated on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma will be flying down from Thiruvananthapuram to Ahmedabad, where India’s second warm-up match was supposed to take place on Tuesday. However, both of India’s warm-up games were washed out without a ball getting bowled.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be flying down from Hyderabad, where they took part in a warm-up match on Tuesday against Pat Cummins-led Australian side. England and New Zealand teams have already reached Ahmedabad and will be having their training sessions from 6pm IST and 10am IST on Wednesday.

The CWC 23 Captains Gather To Discuss The Chase for Greatest Glory. _

Watch as they speak to #RaviShastri & #EoinMorgan about their team's plans for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.



Don't miss the chatter LIVE at 2.30 PM tomorrow, on the Star Sports social media handles! pic.twitter.com/RzR0lis4E4 October 3, 2023

Here are all the details related to ICC Captains’ Day event of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023…

When is the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 set to take place?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place on Wednesday, October 4.

Where is the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 set to take place?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place from 230pm IST.

How can I watch Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE in India?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live-streaming of Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 for FREE in India?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available for live-streaming for FREE on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. The live-streaming will also be available on laptop, TV and streaming devices on Disney+ Hotstar on subscription basis.