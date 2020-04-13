हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Amir

ICC extends birthday greetings to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

ICC extends birthday greetings to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended birthday greetings to Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who turned 28 on Friday.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the ICC wished Amir on his special occassion by posting a picture of him and sharing his bowling figures.

The world's governing body informed its followers that the Pakistan speedster has appeared in 145 matches for his national side across formats and bagged 259 wickets in it.

"145 international appearances, 259 wickets. He returned figures of 3/16 in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, removing India's top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Happy birthday, Mohammad Amir!," the ICC tweeted.

Besides this, the ICC also tweeted a video of some of the best dismissals' by Amir.

"On his birthday, let's relive some of the best dismissals from Mohammad Amir FireWhat has been his most memorable performance?," the ICC tweeted.

Amir made his debut for Pakistan during a T20I series against England in June 2017 before playing his first ODI and Test match for the national side very next month.

In August 2010, Amir, along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, were found guilty of various offences of corrupt behaviour relating to the Lord's Test between England and Pakistan.Amir was later handed a five-year ban by the ICC for allegedly bowling two deliberate no-balls.

However, Amir made an impressive return to the international arena in 2016 by claiming 12 wickets in four matches he played for Pakistan against New Zealand in the longest format of the game.

He played a crucial role in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final win over India by removing the top three wickets of Dhawan, Rohit and Kohli.

Mohammad Amir ICC Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
