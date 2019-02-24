हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South Africa

ICC Test rankings: South Africa slip to third after Sri Lanka drubbing

Sri Lanka continue to remain sixth in the Test rankings but have gained four points to move up to 93 in the list, which is led by Virat Kohli-led India with 116 points.

Image credit:Twitter/@ICC

South Africa have slipped to the third place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings after suffering a clean sweep of the two-match series at hands of Sri Lanka.

The Faf du Plessis-led side slumped to a one-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Durban before Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando struck unbeaten scores of 84 and 75, respectively to guide Sri Lanka to a comfortable eight-wicket win on the third day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa started the series with 110 points but have slipped to 105 after losing both Tests to their lower-ranked opposition. They are now two points behind New Zealand, who are placed second in the standings with a total of 107 points.

Despite the win, Sri Lanka continue to remain sixth in the Test rankings but have gained four points to move up to 93 in the list, which is led by Virat Kohli-led India with 116 points.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to retain their second spot by winning the three-match Test home series against Bangladesh, beginning February 28 at University Oval in Hamilton.

 

South AfricaSri LankaICCTestCricketIndiaVirat Kohli
