ICC to consult Australian govt on staging of T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said that it will consult the Australian government as well as take advice from the relevant experts and authorities before making any decision on the staging of T20 World Cup 2020 as per schedule amid coronavirus pandemic.

The prestigious T20 event is scheduled to take place across seven venues in Australia from October 18 and November 15.

With all the sporting activities across the world have come to standstill--including the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the pandemic has also raised doubts over the ICC T20 World Cup going ahead as planned.

However, the ICC now announced that it will host a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on Thursday where they will discuss about the staging of the showpiece event.

The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and the three Associate Representatives, will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the FTP through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League.

They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, the ICC press release stated.

Reflecting on the same, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, "This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket.In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."