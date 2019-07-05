ICC World Cup 2019: Can't do anything about Net Run Rate, says Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of Bangladesh clash

On the eve of the final match of his side's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has indicated a sense of helplessness with regard to their Net Run Rate (NRR) requirements considering their bleak prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by a margin of 300 runs if they get a chance to bat first. A total of 300 needs to result in Bangladesh being bowled out for 0. However, they have zero chance of qualifying for the semi-finals in case they bat second.

A total of 400 will similarly result in the necessity to bowl out Bangladesh for 84 runs, resulting in victory by a margin of 316 runs for qualification above New Zealand. Another interesting scenario is that Pakistan need to dismiss their opponents for 38, resulting in victory by a margin of 312 runs.

"Yeah, it is very difficult. 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. So I don't know what the study is behind this, but I can't do anything," the ICC quoted Sarfaraz as saying.

When quizzed with regard to Pakistan's dismal record in recent times against Bangladesh, with the side last emerging victorious back in the 2014 Asia Cup against their opponents, Sarfaraz denied any pressure on his side.

"I think, if you talk about the previous matches, yes, Pakistan lost four matches, but it is a World Cup match. So both teams look stronger, so hopefully, we will do well as a team," he added.

On a concluding note, Sarfaraz expressed a desire to finish on a high note, stating that his side would look to deliver their best against Bangladesh.

Here is the full transcript of his interview which was published in the ICC official website:

Q.1 Captain, obviously, it doesn't have much consequences in this outing, but I'm sure you'd like to finish on a high?

SARFARAZ AHMED: Definitely, we're interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best in tomorrow's match.

Q.2 Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh last time in 2014 Asia Cup. Four matches you have played, and the winning team is Bangladesh. Do those stats create any kind of pressure, or how do you see these stats?

SARFARAZ AHMED: I think, if you talk about the previous matches, yes, Pakistan lost four matches, but it is a World Cup match. So both teams look stronger, so hopefully, we will do well as a team.

Q.3 Sarfaraz, just wondering, obviously, there have been things decided about who goes into the Final Four. Wins comes into it. Net run rate comes into it. Do you think there could be a better way to actually decide that in the future?

SARFARAZ AHMED: Yeah, it is very difficult. 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. So I don't know what the study is behind this, but I can't do anything.