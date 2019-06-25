ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Live Updates

England won the toss and opted to field first against arch-rivals Australia in a crucial match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Lord's in London on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

# Seven runs of the last over. Woakes got off the mark with four runs after guiding the second delivery towards second slip, while Warner is yet to open his account. Australia 7/0 (1 over)

# David Warner and Aaron Finch will begin the innings for Australia, while Chris Woakes will open the proceedings for England.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

# England win the toss, opt to field first against Australia!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

After slumping to a shocking defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, hosts England will look to bounce back and return to the winning ways when they take on defending champions Australia in a crucial clash of the 2019 ICC World Cup at the Lord's in London on Tuesday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, who entered into the marquee event as hot favourites, slipped to the fourth spot in the points table after suffering an unexpected 20-run defeat against Dimuth Karunaratne's Sri Lanka.

England now have four wins from six matches and they have to win at least two of their remaining three games against strong contenders like Australia, India and New Zealand to make it to the semi-finals.

However, it won't be an easy task for England as they have never managed to register a single win against these three sides in the World Cup in the last 27 years.

England will be without their star batsman Jason Roy, who has failed to fully recover from a hamstring injury.

Australia, on the other hand, are standing at the second spot with five wins from six matches.

The Aaron Finch-led side are coming into the clash against England following a 48-run win over Bangladesh.

The two squads are as follows:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon