ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand’s journey to the semi-finals

New Zealand has been a last-minute entrant to the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. The Black Caps’ berth was booked in the top 4 because of its healthy net run rate as compared to Pakistan, who were knocked out of the tournament.

During the group matches, New Zealand faced three consecutive losses – against Pakistan, Australia and England – but the side led by Kane Williamson still managed to edge out others and qualify for the semi-finals. Let’s take a look at New Zealand’s journey to the top four:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets

It was a dream start for the Black Caps in ICC World Cup 2019 as in their very first match, they decimated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Chasing a target of just 137 runs, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro achieved the same in the 17th over of the match itself.

The bowling attack of New Zealand was impressive with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claiming three wickets each. Apart from Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 52 runs, none managed to impress and the team was all out for just 136 runs. New Zealand won the match by 10 wickets.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Venue: The Oval, London

Result: New Zealand won by two 2 wickets

Kane Williamson won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Expectedly, Shakib Al Hasan stood out with 64 runs off 68 balls, but others in the batting line-up failed to perform. However, with similar scores by other batsmen, Bangladesh managed to score a total of 244 runs for the loss of all wickets. Matt Henry stood out in the bowling department by claiming 4 wickets conceding 47 runs.

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was adjudged the man of the match with 82 runs off 91 balls. They achieved the target in the 48th over to win the match with 2 wickets.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground

Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets

New Zealand’s third match of ICC World Cup 2019 was against Afghanistan and was a low-scoring affair. Kane Williamson won and toss and once again invited his opponent to bat first. When Afghanistan came in to bat, they were bundled out for just 172 runs in the 42nd over.

In response, New Zealand chased the target successfully in just 32.1 overs for the loss of three wickets. Williamson was leading scorer for the side with 79 runs in 99 balls.

New Zealand vs India

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Result: Match washed out by rain

New Zealand vs South Africa

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets

It was a close encounter between New Zealand and South Africa in Birmingham. Batting first, South Africa scored 241 runs for the loss of six wickets in 49 overs. Rassie van der Dussen and Hashim Amla were the leading scorers for South Africa, scoring 67 and 55, respectively.

Powered by Kane Williamson’s unbeaten knock of 106, New Zealand chased the target in the 49th over.

New Zealand vs West Indies

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Result: New Zealand won by 5 runs

Once against it was skipper Williamson, who hit 148 off 154 balls, that helped New Zealand score a total of 291 runs for the loss of eight wickets. From West Indies, Chris Gayle started well by scoring 87 runs off 84 balls and was later complimented by Carlos Brathwaite, who hit 101 on 82 balls. Though the chase by the Caribbean team was competitive, they fell short of achieving the target.

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

The winning streak of the Black Caps was halted by Pakistan at Edgbaston when the latter registered a victory by six wickets. New Zealand won the toss and went in to bat first. However, they could score a total of just 237 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Pakistan’s chase was led by Babar Azam, who hit 101 off 127 balls. Pakistan achieved the target in the last over of the match, winning it by six wickets.

New Zealand vs Australia

Venue: Lord’s, London

Result: Australia won by 86 runs

Batting first, Australia scored a total of 243 runs in 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets. The top two scorers for Australia were Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71). The Black Caps faltered in the chase and were all out in the 44th over of the match. They could score just 157 runs.

New Zealand vs England

Venue: Riverside Ground

Result: England won by 119 runs

In yet another humiliating defeat for New Zealand, they were decimated by England by 119 runs in their last match. Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first. Powered by Bairstow’s 106 off 99 balls, the English team set a target of 306 runs. New Zealand were all out for just 186 runs in 45 overs.