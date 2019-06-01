ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Live Updates

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in their opening match of the 2019 ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Wales on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# The two sides have walked down the crease for the national anthems.

# Lineups:

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

# New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri Lanka!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Fourth-ranked New Zealand, who finished as the runner-ups in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup four years ago, will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2019 edition of the mega event on a winning note when they take on Sri Lanka in their opening match at the Sophia Gardens in Wales on Saturday.

Despite being one of the strongest performers at cricket’s biggest event, New Zealand have never managed to pick the World Cup glory in the eight appearances they made since their inception.

The Black Caps, who have made it to the semi-finals six times and the final four years ago, will definitely look to know how it feels to be a winner when they go

into 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.

Heading into their opening clash against Sri Lanka, New Zealand will look to shrug off their 91-run defeat at the hands of West Indies in their second World Cup warm-up match and take inspiration from the six-wicket win over India in the practice match prior to that.

Ninth-ranked Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been in dreadful form off-late as they are heading into the tournament on the back of their crushing defeat against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the first group stage of last year’s Asia Cup and subsequent 11 defeats out of 12 ODIs they played afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side's preparation for the World Cup have also not been ideal as they lost both of their warm-up clashes against South Africa and Australia, respectively.

However, the island nation has been quite successful in the cricket's showpiece event, having picked up the title in 1996 and finished as the runners-up in 2009 and 2011. Going into their opening match, Sri Lanka will look to take inspiration from their World Cup record.

The two squads are as follows:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin

Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera

(wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

