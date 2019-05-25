World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand warm-up game: Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India won the toss and opt to bat first in their first warm-up match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against New Zealand at the Oval in London.

Here are the live updates:

# KL Rahul comes to bat at No.4!

# WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan (2) was caught by Tom Blundell behind the wicket off the first delivery of the fourth over. After on-field umpire Dharmasena gave a not-out call, Kane Williamson went for a review which showed Dhawan hit a good length on off stump. India 17/2 (4 overs)

# Skipper Virat Kohli is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Trent Boult strikes for New Zealand. Rohit Sharma failed to make a good start for India and was caught leg before wicket off the second delivery of the second over from the New Zealander. India 4/1 (2 overs)

# Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Tim Southee will open the attack for New Zealand.

# India win the toss and opt to bat first against New Zealand!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

With just a week left for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, India will begin their final stages of the preparations for the mega event with the first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday.

The Virat Kohli-led side will play their second warm-up match against Bangladesh before kickstarting their campaign at the quadrennial event against South Africa on June 5.

Heading into the warm-up game, the Men in Blue will look to get their team combinations ahead of the mega event.

As far as squads are concerned, the focus will be on Vijay Shankar, who has recently undergone scans after sustaining an injury during a practice session on Friday

New Zealand, on the other hand, will miss the services of wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham due to a finger injury which he sustained during a match against an Australia XI side before heading to England and Wales.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.