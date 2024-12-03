Ignored In IPL 2025 Auction, Ex-Gujarat Titans Batter Urvil Patel Sets New T20 Cricket Record With Another Blazing Century

Gujarat batter Urvil Patel, who went unsold in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction, has continued his red-hot form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by hitting two record-breaking T20 centuries in the space of three games.

The 26-year-old Patel on November 27, smashed the fastest T20 century by an Indian batter. He slammed a century off just 28 deliveries against Tripura, eventually finishing with a score of 113 not out off 35 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and 12 maximums.

Now, a week later, Urvil has smashed a century off 36 deliveries - the fourth-fastest by an Indian batter. The wicket-keeper batter finished his sensational knock with 115 not out off 41 deliveries against Uttarakhand at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore, smashing eight fours and 11 sixes.

With this, the Gujarat cricketer has become the first batter in T20 cricket history to notch up two hundreds in fewer than 40 balls.

Riding on Urvil's blistering knock, Gujarat chased down the 183-run target in just 13.1 overs and with eight wickets to spare. The win took Gujarat to the top spot in Group C with five wins in six matches, with one league fixture still remaining.

Earlier, Uttarakhand posted a competitive total of 182/7 courtesy of contrasting-yet-brisk 54 each from Aditya Tare and Samarth R, and a 43 off 27 balls from Kunal Chandela.

IPL Journey Of Urvil Patel

Urvil was earlier part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL 2024. However, he didn't get the opportunity to play any match for the franchise.

The hard-hitting batter entered the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh but went unsold. Given his sensational performance in SMAT 2024, Urvil can be called up as a replacement player from any franchise in the future.