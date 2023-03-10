topStoriesenglish2581979
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

IM vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IM vs AL LLC 2023 Match No 1 in Doha, 8 PM IST, March 10

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India and Pakistan fans will be quite happy to know that old rivalries will be reignited when India Maharajas meet Asia Lions in Match 1 of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) on Friday, March 10, at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament was hosted in India last year and Pakistani players did not feature in the last edition for the same reason. This time around, the action has shifted to Doha in Qatar and the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq will ply their trades in the league. The first match is also going to see Gautam Gambhir who is lead India Maharajas come face-to-face with Afridi after many years. 

Gambhir and Afridi have had many altercations on the field during their playing days. Even after the two retired, they continue to take potshots at each other. Afridi has been very critical of the Indian government too, and his comments have not gone down well with Gambhir who is a current Member of Parliament in the same government. Gambhir has previously called Afridi's comment 'childish'. 

All of this has ony added to the excitement of the fans as they are going to watch their past heroes play again on the cricket field. Not to forget, Harbhajan Singh, one of India's best spinners ever, is also taking part in the tournament and expect some fun banter vs Shoaib Akhtat. The Bhajji vs Akhtar mini battle is also going to be an intense one and the fans would love to see them have a go at each other.

Read about the Dream11 prediction and probable playing 11s ahead of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions clash below.

Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Shahid Afridi

Vice-Captain: Irfan Pathan

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Tillakaratne Dilshan

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi

Probable Playing XIs:

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, S Sreesanth

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanveer, Muthiah Muralidaran

Live Tv

