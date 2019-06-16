Imran Tahir: Man of the Match in South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup clash

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir emerged as a matchwinner for South Africa in match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday.

Tahir made his presence felt with the ball, picking 4 wickets for 29 runs in a spell of 7 overs. The 40-year-old accounted for the wickets of Noor Ali Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan to help bowl out Afghanistan for 125 runs.

Tahir further enjoyed quality support from pacer Chris Morris who picked three wickets while conceding 13 runs.

All-rounder Rashid Khan was the highest run-scorer for Afghanistan with 35 runs off 25 deliveries, followed by a 32 from opener Noor Ali Zadran.

South Africa emerged victorious by a margin of nine wickets, chasing down a set target of 127 runs following DLS regulations in 28.4 overs.

Proteas openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock stitched a partnership of 104 runs for the first wicket in 22.5 overs.

This played a key role in virtually ensuring a win with Andile Phehlukwayo, Amla getting the side across the finishing line following the dismissal of De Kock for 68 runs off 72 deliveries.