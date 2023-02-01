topStoriesenglish2568562
NewsCricket
WASIM AKRAM

'In Pakistan Cricket, it is Intolerable...': Why Wasim Akram Doesn't Want To Coach Babar Azam's PAK, Read Here

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram opened up on why he did not want to become next head coach of the Pakistan's men's cricket team amid pressure from fans and former cricketers to take up the role

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'In Pakistan Cricket, it is Intolerable...': Why Wasim Akram Doesn't Want To Coach Babar Azam's PAK, Read Here

Being a coach of a cricket team in Indian subcontinent is a huge challenge. Coaching a Pakistani team is an even bigger challenge. Pakistan great Wasim Akram has not issues tackling with these challenges but he feels he is not ready for all the hate and abuse that comes a coach's way when the team does not do well. In any sport, losses will be there and Akram feels he just cannot take the abuses. In an interview, Akram spoke at length on why he does not want to become the head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team led by Babar Azam. 

Also Read | Here's why Ramiz Raja wanted to BAN Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis - Check

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram said in an interview. "The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on twitter day and night to send out negative comments."

Akram added he didn't want the extra baggage of stress that comes with coaching the national side. "League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL."

The pace-bowling legend said that as coach of the Karachi side, some players routinely approach him and discuss cricket and he is always there to help and guide them. "I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there."

Akram recently released his autobiography which he co-wrote with Australian journalist Gideon Haigh called Sultan. 

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires