'In Pakistan Cricket, it is Intolerable...': Why Wasim Akram Doesn't Want To Coach Babar Azam's PAK, Read Here

Being a coach of a cricket team in Indian subcontinent is a huge challenge. Coaching a Pakistani team is an even bigger challenge. Pakistan great Wasim Akram has not issues tackling with these challenges but he feels he is not ready for all the hate and abuse that comes a coach's way when the team does not do well. In any sport, losses will be there and Akram feels he just cannot take the abuses. In an interview, Akram spoke at length on why he does not want to become the head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team led by Babar Azam.

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram said in an interview. "The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on twitter day and night to send out negative comments."

__ #OnThisDay in 1985, @wasimakramlive made his Test debut against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The PCB Hall of Famer represented Pakistan in 104 Test matches, taking 414 wickets. He also scored 2,898 runs with 257 not out being his highest score. pic.twitter.com/xqVutcjRLq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2023

Akram added he didn't want the extra baggage of stress that comes with coaching the national side. "League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL."

The pace-bowling legend said that as coach of the Karachi side, some players routinely approach him and discuss cricket and he is always there to help and guide them. "I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there."

Akram recently released his autobiography which he co-wrote with Australian journalist Gideon Haigh called Sultan.

With PTI inputs