IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Tarot Reader Predicts Winner Of Match - Find Out

India is all set to lock horns with Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium today, November 19, 2023. As fans wait for the outcome with bated breath, both teams are busy with last-minute preparation before they battle it out on the grounds to clinch the biggest cricketing honour. The final is a repeat of 2003 when both the teams had faced each other in the final of the World Cup - Sourav Ganguly's Team India, despite an impressive tournament had then failed miserably against Ricky Ponting's Australia. Today, India will look to dispel the ghost of 20 years before and clinch the trophy in front of the home crowd. But will the dream come true for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and co? Or will Pat Cummin's Australia be able to do what Ponting's team did in 2023? Astrologer and tarot expert Rosie Jasrotia makes predictions for today's game, based on the tarot cards of the teams.

IND vs AUS: Who Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Astrologer Says THIS

While only time will tell who emerges as the winner, Rosie Jasrotia says, "According to the Tarot reading, today, the Judgment card has come for India. The Judgment card is a positive card. However, it also predicts that the match will not be very easy for India to win, and Australia will be an equal competitor. If so, then this match for India will be like pulling the 'nagmani' from a snake's fan but this time, India has more chances of winning. This time India is sure to get the 'nagmani'."

Cricket World Cup 2023: How IND, AUS Have Fared So Far

India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. In the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth World Cup final. With this final, India has reached its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa by 125 runs. India will be aiming for their third title and avenging the heartbreaking loss to mighty Aussies that day in Johannesburg. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The 2023 World Cup tournament, so far, has been a dream run for India as they have not lost a single match. Fans are hoping that Team India will leave on a high and bring the coveted trophy home.