IND vs AUS Final Win Prediction: Astrologer Foretells Winner Of Cricket World Cup 2023 - Find Out

Indian and Australian cricket fans especially, and cricket lovers in general, are fervently awaiting Sunday's big clash when India takes on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. India has been on a dream run in this tournament - they have remained unbeaten till the finals and they knocked out New Zealand in the semis in a thrilling battle. Australia may have had a disappointing start to the tournament - losing the first two games - but post that, they haven't looked back. On Wednesday, they sent South Africa packing after defeating the Proteas in the second semi-final, securing a berth in the coveted World Cup Finals. So will the fighter Aussies clinch the trophy or will India end on a winning note, and bring home Cricket's biggest honour? As you wait for the firecracker of a match that will take place on November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, go through the predictions by astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who foretells the winner of Sunday's big match.

IND vs AUS: Who Will Lift ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy?

According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, if we compare both sides’ horoscopes, India has the upper hand against Australia. "This indicates that it is going to be India who will be lifting the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, in all likelihood. The horoscope of India is far better and stronger than that of Australia currently which will provide enthusiasm, energy, sincerity, and dedication among the Indian players to outsmart their opponents on the match day," the astrologer predicts.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Will Rohit Sharma Match Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Feat of 2011?

Talking about the Indian players, Jagannath Guruji says, "Rohit Sharma’s horoscope is constantly bettering this World Cup which has helped him in his leadership skills. Also, Rohit’s planetary positions and alignments are very similar to that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s in World Cup 2011 which indicates that he will be creating history for himself and the team on November 19, 2023, at Ahmedabad, lifting the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, says Pandit Jagannath Guruji."

The astrologer adds that players like Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have strong Uranus, Venus, and Neptune in their respective horoscopes, which indicates that they are all set and ready to dominate and create history in the final of World Cup 2023 on Sunday. However, the presence of Mars in the 8th house of India indicates that the Indian players should focus on their strengths and avoid overconfidence which might create challenges for them.

IND vs AUS: Final Prediction

Check out Pandit Jagannath Guruji's post on X (formerly Twitter):

ICC World Cup 2023: Team Australia's Horoscope

Meanwhile, in the Australian camp, Pat Cummins's horoscope looks to be in great form hinting at good planetary alignments and embracing leadership skills, says Jagannath Guruji. He adds, "However when it is compared with Rohit’s horoscope, the Hitman is likely to outshine the Aussies skipper in probably all the factors. Meanwhile, the players who can leave a good impact on the game from the Australian side are Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Stark, and Marnus Labuschagne."