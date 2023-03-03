IND vs AUS: 'Overconfidence Can...,' Ravi Shastri Blames Team India's Strategy After Loss Against Australia In 3rd Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave away a blunt yet true statement on India's Test side after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the third Test against Australia in Indore. It was all India-show in the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi but Australia bounced right back in the series snatching the third game away from the hosts. In the first two matches, Australia tried everything but India somehow had reply to their attacks.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down," Shastri said in the commentary after Australia reached home in the morning session of Day 3. (READ: ICC Slams Indore Pitch, Rates It As 'Poor' After India vs Australia 3rd Test Ends Within 3 Days - Read Full Statement)

"I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," he added.

India were batting first and the pitch was not helping them at all. They were bowled out for 109 as Rohit and co could only last 33.2 overs. In reply, India's Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav, getting three wickets each, respectively. Australia were bowled out for 197. (WATCH: MS Dhoni Mobbed At Chennai Airport Ahead Of IPL 2023)

Team India were keen to bounce back in the second innings could not make an impact as well getting bundled out for 163. The only batter for India who could trouble the Australian bowlers was Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 59 while the other lineup fell infront of the mighty Nathon Lyon, he took eight wickets in the second innings.

"Change of team too. KL Rahul dropped. Some of those things can be a bit destabilising, players playing for their spots and their opportunities can create a different mindset. This can be said about Travis Head. He was left out of the first Test but came out with a fire in the belly from the second Test, something Australians are known for. Punching above our weight, in spite of the conditions," Hayden said.