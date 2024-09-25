Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Bullied In Flight From Chennai To Kanpur, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Indian team won the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, taking 1-0 lead in the two match Test series. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team travelled to Kanpur from Chennai for the second Test and in the process, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin disclosed that he was 'bullied' by his teammates. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal stated he felt like Sachin Tendulkar after his banter with Sarfaraz Khan.

The Indian team will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the series, starting from September 27, Friday.

Fans will now witness the action at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur as the Indian team reached the city on Tuesday. The BCCI posted a video on their social media Handles on Wednesday where the Indian players were spotted having a fun time. It all transpired when star batter Sarfaraz started chanting ‘Yashu, Yashu' for Jaiswal. The left hand batter in response said that he has a fan base like Tendulkar.

"I have a fan base like Sachin Tendulkar," said Jaiswal.

The spotlight then shifted to Ashwin who was bullied by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja as the duo called him 'Ash anna.'

"They are just bullying me”, said Ashwin.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.