IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Sunil Gavaskar opens up on Virat Kohli's poor form

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli after the talks of his exclusion from Team India's T20 squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Gavaskar feels that people are biased against Virat as no one talks when Rohit Sharma or any other batter does not score runs. Gavaskar also added that the form is temporary and the class is permanent.

Gavaskar in interaction with Sports Tak said, "I don't understand when Rohit Sharma does not score runs, no one talks about it. When other batters don't score runs, no one talks about it. The form is temporary and the class is permanent. You are only asking about one player. The kind of template Team India has started, players will be unsuccessful."

Virat has played just four matches in the year 2022 in the shortest format of the game where he has scored 81 runs at an average of 20.25 and he is striking the ball at 128.58. The India talisman has scored a fifty as well.

"We have a good selection committee. There are still two months for the team to be announced and even the Asia Cup is left. You can see the form there and choose your team. Give it some time," Gavaskar added.

Earlier, India's world cup winning captain Kapil Dev sparked controversy by saying that Virat Kohli should be dropped from the T20 side if he continues to fail. The Indian stalwart, who averages an astonishing 50.60 in the format, is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is with 3297 runs to his name.