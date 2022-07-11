Former India captain and India's premier batsman in ODI cricket Virat Kohli has suffered an injury and is likely to miss the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval, London. Virat suffered a groin injury during the third T20I on Sunday.

"Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI source told PTI.

More to follow...