IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Lunch: Stokes joins Root as visitors continue to dominate proceedings in Chennai

England skipper Joe Root is on course for a second double hundred in three matches as he along with his deputy Ben Stokes guided the visitors to a commanding 355/3 at lunch on day two of the opening Test against India on Saturday.

Root, who scored a double hundred and a big century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka, was batting on 156 at the break in his 100th Test. His partner, Stokes, who is making his return to red-ball cricket since August last year, is batting on 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Resuming from the overnight score of 263/3, the English skipper maintained his confident approach against the Indian attack, which could only manage a couple of half-hearted lbw appeals against him.

Meanwhile, Stokes sought to impose himself on India's tired-looking attack and gave an early indication of his mindset by hitting off-spinner R Ashwin over his head for a six. He also frequently opted for the sweep shot to negate whatever turn the pitch offered.

India's desperation showed when they opted for back-to-back reviews, both in vain, after lbw appeals against Stokes and Root had been turned down. The closest the hosts came to claiming a wicket was when Ashwin dropped a return catch from Stokes on 31. In the following over, Stokes` slog-sweep brushed a diving Cheteshwar Pujara`s fingers at midwicket.

- with Reuters input