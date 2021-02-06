IND vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root matches Virat Kohli's top record after yet another imperious show

Joe Root continued to display his imperious form as he edged past the 150-run mark on Day 2 of the opening Test against India in Chennai. Resuming his innings from the overnight score of 128, the English skipper maintained his confident approach against the Indian attack and in the course also tumbled few records.

After edging past the 150-run mark, Root is now on level terms with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the list of active cricketers with most number of 150-plus scores in Test cricket. Both Kohli and Root share the top honours with ten 150-plus scores under their name.

Meanwhile among the English cricketers, only former England skipper Alastair Cook is one ahead from Root's tally of 150-plus scores.

Root, who scored a double hundred and a big century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka, also became the seventh batsmen to slam three consecutive 150-plus scores in three matches.

Root, who is playing his 100th Test, also became the ninth player and the first since South African batsman Hashim Amla in 2017 to score a century in his 100th Test match.

List of records Joe Root tumbled on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Root is inching close to yet another double century and has helped his side pile a commanding 416/4 on the board.