IND vs ENG 2nd Test: KL Rahul slams sixth ton, drives India to formidable position

KL Rahul continued his imperious run against England as he completed his sixth Test ton in the second contest of the five-match series in Lord's on Thursday. The right-handed batsman, who was roped into the side in the absence of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, has been enjoying supreme form.

Rahul kicked off the proceedings with senior partner Rohit Sharma and took 202 balls to reach the feat. Meanwhile, riding on Rahul's innings, India are currently placed in the driving seat with 245/2 on the board.

(more to follow)