IND vs ENG: Amitabh Bachchan's old tweet on Joe Root resurfaces, here's how netizens react

England skipper Joe Root is in terrific form and has already notched three centuries in the ongoing Test series against India. Riding on Root's 121 and some valuable contribution by the other English batters, the hosts piled a massive 432 on the board in Leeds, which was enough to hand England a comeback win in the series.

England, who had bundled out India on 78 in the first-inning, went on to inflict another collpase as the tourists lost eight wickets in the opening session of Day 4 and lost the match by an inning and 76 runs.

Amidst the cricketing action, an old tweet by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Root, dating back to 2016, has resurfaced on the internet. The tweet made by the actor was an response to former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, in which the latter compares Virat Kohli with Root.

Bachchan in his response extends his support to Kohli and said that India will uproot the England batsman, but in Hindi. Here is the tweet:

However, the actor's tweet have not gone well with the fans and here are a few responses on it:

Root who? Wake up @SrBachchan this is not 2016 :D https://t.co/DkBCulEQeu — Pratik (@Thepratik10) August 27, 2021

Root currently leads the chart in terms of individual scores with 507 runs from five innings. The closest to him in the list is KL Rahul, who has so far accumulated 252 runs in six innings.