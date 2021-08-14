हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KL Rahul

IND vs ENG: Fans attack KL Rahul with champagne corks, Virat Kohli gestures to 'throw them back'

India's star opener KL Rahul had a tough time dealing with the unruly crowd in the ongoing Test against England at Lord's on Saturday.  

IND vs ENG: Fans attack KL Rahul with champagne corks (Twitter/louist____28)

India's star opener KL Rahul had a tough time dealing with the unruly crowd in the ongoing Test against England at Lord's on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who scored a fine century in the first innings to help India propel to 364, was attacked by champagne corks while he was fielding at third man. 

The incident took place in the 69th over, forcing Virat Kohli to intervene as he was spotted communicating with Rahul in gestures, which suggested that the Team India skipper asked the player to throw it back at the stands.  

An over later, the TV visuals showed many champagne corks lying in the area where Rahul was fielding, an incident which irked the Indian cricketers. 

Many fans also took to Twitter to highlight the same and here are a few reactions:

Coming to the game, England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow showed remarkable skill and determination to frustrate the Indian bowling attack in the opening session of Day 3.

At the lunch break, England's score read 216/3, still trailing the visitors by 148 runs. Root (89*) and Bairstow (51*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

The first session saw 97 runs being scored from 28 overs and the hosts did not lose even a single wicket in the morning session.

Resuming at 119/3, England skipper Root brought up his half-century in just the second over of the day.

Root along with Bairstow saw out the first hour rather easily and it was the Indian bowlers who were put under a bit of pressure by the duo. In the first innings, India was bundled out for 364 and KL Rahul (129) was the top scorer for the visitors.

For England, James Anderson took a five-wicket haul and this was the pacer`s 31st fifer in the longest format.

- with ANI inputs 

