IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Doubtful For 2nd Test Vs England Due To Hamstring Injury

If the loss in the first Test to England was not enough a worry for India, they have received another blow in form of injury to Ravindra Jadeja. As per a report, the Indian all-rounder may miss the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring issue. When Ben Stokes ran Jadeja out in the 2nd innings, the Indian cricketer was seen in some trouble with the hamstring. The second Test starts in less than 4 days, on February 2 and Jadeja is a doubtful starter in that match.

India head coach Rahul Dravid did not reveal too much about Jadeja's injury but said that he will have a word with physio soon. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul said, "We'll see. I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about."

The thing with hamstring injuries is that they take a lot of time to be completely healed. How soon Jadeja is able to make a comeback depends on the extent of the injury. But usually, a player should be given a week break to recover from it. Unfortunately, there is not much time between the Hyderabad and Vizag Test. Not to forget, last month Jadeja had missed out on a Test in South Africa due to back spasm. Jadeja and the managemen will not want to risk any injury as it can lead to a long lay-off period.

Kuldeep to play 2nd Test?

After India were handed a defeat despite a heavy first innings lead, it is quite clear that there will be some changes in the Indian playing 11 for the 2nd Test. But Jadeja's injury has almost confirmed the participation of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the XI. India are also likely to prepare a sharp turner in Visakhapatnam as they want to make a comeback in the series and the home team will like to use the conditions to their advantage. India will try and give their ace spinner R Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar Patal the platform to build on.

Team India have been shocked by a spirited effort from the England batters in the second innings and they will need a special show from the team to win the 2nd Test and make it 1-1. It is a five-match series, so it gives India more chances to redeem themselves.