हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Team India celebrate massive win against England, see who said what

R Ashwin emerged as the standout player from the contest as the spinner finished the contest with eight wickets and scored an impressive century in the second innings. Debutant Axar Patel also had a good outing on a sharp-turning Chepauk track and completed a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

IND vs ENG: Team India celebrate massive win against England, see who said what
The four-match series is now leveled at 1-1. (Twitter/BCCI)

After enduring a heavy defeat in the opening encounter in Chennai, Virat Kohli-led Team India produced a remarkable comeback and won the following contest being played at the same venue by a massive 317 runs. R Ashwin emerged as the standout player from the contest as the spinner finished the contest with eight wickets and scored an impressive century in the second innings. 

Apart from Ashwin, debutant Axar Patel also had a good outing on a sharp-turning Chepauk track and completed a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Among the batsmen it was Rohit Sharma, who laid the perfect platform for the hosts after smashing 161 runs in the first innings. 

Team India rejoiced the moment and shared their thoughts on Twitter. Here are a few tweets:

This was England's biggest lost in Asia in terms of runs and with this win the four-match series is now leveled at 1-1.  

"I am enjoying my game and am really happy it happened in Chennai. Every load up gives a different result in terms of which way the pitch is behaving. I try and load up differently, use the breeze, use different angles to release the ball, speed of the run-up. This is working because I have created this awareness for myself. I have been playing it for the last 25 years. I really had to express myself," Ashwin said during the post-match presentation ceremony. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Moeen Ali chooses to leave India tour to be with family

Must Watch

PT9M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor of the film MS Dhoni committed suicide, posted video before dying