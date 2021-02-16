IND vs ENG: Team India celebrate massive win against England, see who said what

After enduring a heavy defeat in the opening encounter in Chennai, Virat Kohli-led Team India produced a remarkable comeback and won the following contest being played at the same venue by a massive 317 runs. R Ashwin emerged as the standout player from the contest as the spinner finished the contest with eight wickets and scored an impressive century in the second innings.

Apart from Ashwin, debutant Axar Patel also had a good outing on a sharp-turning Chepauk track and completed a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Among the batsmen it was Rohit Sharma, who laid the perfect platform for the hosts after smashing 161 runs in the first innings.

That winning feeling! Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. Scorecard https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Team India rejoiced the moment and shared their thoughts on Twitter. Here are a few tweets:

Superb character and fighting spirit on display. Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

Good comeback win from the team. Was good to be back playing with the crowd in the stands cheering us on! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OdaDWs8EJF — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 16, 2021

I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero. pic.twitter.com/VXEgC0GU2D — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2021

With outstanding team efforts and great performance, yes we did it #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8vJvfTHjj8 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 16, 2021

This was England's biggest lost in Asia in terms of runs and with this win the four-match series is now leveled at 1-1.

"I am enjoying my game and am really happy it happened in Chennai. Every load up gives a different result in terms of which way the pitch is behaving. I try and load up differently, use the breeze, use different angles to release the ball, speed of the run-up. This is working because I have created this awareness for myself. I have been playing it for the last 25 years. I really had to express myself," Ashwin said during the post-match presentation ceremony.