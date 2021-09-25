हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli and co likely to play one Test in England in 2022

It is understood that a space in England's schedule in 2022 has been agreed to be kept for the Test. There are thoughts of the one Test likely to complete the 2021 Test series which India currently lead 2-1.

File image (Source: Twitter)

India could play one Test match in England next year, says a report by ESPNCricinfo. The one Test match could replace the fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester which was cancelled due to Indian team unable to field an eleven after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has not been confirmed at this stage whether the match will be a standalone game or complete the series started in August, but it will avert the majority of financial losses incurred by the ECB due to the abandonment in Manchester. It may also avert any further disagreements between the ECB and the BCCI about the reasons for the abandonment and who should take responsibility for it," further said the report.

It also said that discussions earlier had included a possibility of the one Test being replaced by two T20Is. With India already scheduled to tour England next year as part of a white-ball tour, it would have been more suitable for the visitors.

The report also said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a proposal from Cricket Australia (CA) on their plans for the tourists during the Ashes, scheduled to begin in Brisbane from December 8.

While the details of the plans are unclear, it is understood that the schedule, which includes details on quarantine arrangements and bio-secure bubbles throughout the trip, are better than what had been feared. It also means a probability of fewer withdrawals from the England squad for the Ashes.

